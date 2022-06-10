Jose Mercado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jose Mercado, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jose Mercado, PA is an Ear, Nose, and Throat Physician Assistant in Ocala, FL.
Jose Mercado works at
Locations
Ocala Ear Nose & Throat2120 SW 22ND PL, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 732-5042
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Freedom Health
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very Friendly, Professional and listens to your problem. Responds with a cure and advice for prevention. Very pleased with the results. I have been a patient for about 2 yrs. and I am very pleased. I will go back.
About Jose Mercado, PA
- Ear, Nose, and Throat (Physician Assistant)
- English, Spanish
- 1740376250
Education & Certifications
- Miami-Dade College
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Mercado accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Mercado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Mercado works at
Jose Mercado speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Jose Mercado. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Mercado.
