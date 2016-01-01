Jose Recio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Recio, PA-C
Overview
Jose Recio, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Corpus Christi, TX.
Jose Recio works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
South Texas Bones and Joint601 Texan Trl Ste 300, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 854-0811
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jose Recio?
About Jose Recio, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1851303093
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Recio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Recio works at
Jose Recio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Recio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Recio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Recio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.