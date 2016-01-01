Jose Troche accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jose Troche, PA-C
Overview
Jose Troche, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Las Vegas, NV.
Jose Troche works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Orthopedic & Spine Center2650 N Tenaya Way Ste 301, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 878-0393
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jose Troche?
About Jose Troche, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1790885713
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Troche has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Troche works at
Jose Troche has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Troche.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Troche, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Troche appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.