Jose Vasquez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Jose Vasquez, LCSW
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jose Vasquez, LCSW is a Counselor in Wappingers Falls, NY.
Jose Vasquez works at
Locations
Constance Defreest Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner Pllc1285 Route 9 Ste 7B, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 (845) 632-2939
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I just saw a great therapist for my 10 year old son. my husband and i are very impressed with his knowledge and super easy ways with my son. My son has never connected with any therapist. Jose really knows his stuff. I will recommend him without any hesitation.
About Jose Vasquez, LCSW
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1184796757
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Jose Vasquez speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Jose Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Vasquez.
