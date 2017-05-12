Jose Villa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jose Villa, MSN
Overview of Jose Villa, MSN
Jose Villa, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Jose Villa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jose Villa's Office Locations
-
1
University Health System4502 Medical Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 358-4000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jose Villa?
NP Villa has been involved with my Afib treatment for over three years. His knowledge and professional demeanor is the best I have ever seen. He is now my Primary Care Manager (GP Doc) and I am completely satisfied with his care.
About Jose Villa, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1487661781
Frequently Asked Questions
Jose Villa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jose Villa works at
2 patients have reviewed Jose Villa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jose Villa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jose Villa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jose Villa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.