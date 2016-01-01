Josefina Irigoyen accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Josefina Irigoyen, MS
Overview
Josefina Irigoyen, MS is a Counselor in Mcallen, TX.
Josefina Irigoyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center, Comprehensive Mental Health711 N McColl Rd Ste A, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 627-3738
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Josefina Irigoyen?
About Josefina Irigoyen, MS
- Counseling
- English
- 1083751614
Frequently Asked Questions
Josefina Irigoyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Josefina Irigoyen works at
4 patients have reviewed Josefina Irigoyen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Josefina Irigoyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Josefina Irigoyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Josefina Irigoyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.