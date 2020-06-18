Dr. Estevez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joselyn Estevez, OD
Overview of Dr. Joselyn Estevez, OD
Dr. Joselyn Estevez, OD is an Optometrist in Union City, NJ.
Dr. Estevez's Office Locations
Dr. Joselyn L. Estevez Od & Associates LLC517 41ST ST, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 866-2440
Gastroenterology Assoc. of North Jersey369 W Blackwell St, Dover, NJ 07801 Directions (973) 366-0008
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing experience she gave me her full attention. Her assistant was amazing and extremely informative. Answered all my questions and I left feeling like she did everything possible for me.
About Dr. Joselyn Estevez, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1730167305
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estevez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estevez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estevez speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Estevez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estevez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estevez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estevez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.