Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD

Psychology
2.3 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD is a Psychologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Graduate School Of Applied Psychology.

Dr. Amato works at Center Revitalizing Psychtry in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center of Revitalizing Psychiatry PC
    2033 Wood St Ste 220, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 677-3366

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Grief
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD

    • Psychology
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1679592448
    Education & Certifications

    • Newington Chldns Hosp
    • Mercy Hosp
    • Mery Hosp Med Ctr
    • New York University Graduate School Of Applied Psychology
    • Cathedral College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Amato accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Amato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Amato works at Center Revitalizing Psychtry in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Amato’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amato. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amato.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amato, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amato appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

