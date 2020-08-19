Overview

Dr. Joseph Amato, PHD is a Psychologist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Psychology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from New York University Graduate School Of Applied Psychology.



Dr. Amato works at Center Revitalizing Psychtry in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.