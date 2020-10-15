Dr. Amunategui II accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC
Dr. Joseph Amunategui II, DC is a Chiropractor in Hallandale Beach, FL.
Dr. Amunategui II works at
Amunategui Chiropractic Center Inc.1025 E Hallandale Beach Blvd, Hallandale Beach, FL 33009 Directions (954) 458-1223
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Saved my life, couldn't move my shoulder, my back was in bad shape, bad pain in my leg. After 4 to 5 sessions I was back to normal. I couldn't ask for more. Unlike most doctors, he sees you at your appointment time.
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Amunategui II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Amunategui II works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Amunategui II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Amunategui II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Amunategui II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.