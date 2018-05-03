Dr. Angleitner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph Angleitner, DC
Overview
Dr. Joseph Angleitner, DC is a Chiropractor in La Jolla, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7723 Fay Ave Ste 3, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 459-3716
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to other chiropractors, and before I went to Dr Angleitner I used to believe most to be hacks. Dr Angleitner is THE standard that chiropractors are held up to. He literally brought me back from the brink of being permanently crippled. Some of his patients fly in from outside of the United States just to be treated by him. I can’t thank him enough. I go to him every time I go to the San Diego area. If I can help direct one person who needs help to this man, he will change your life!
About Dr. Joseph Angleitner, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1831317197
