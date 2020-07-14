See All Chiropractors in Charleston, SC
Dr. Joseph Barlett, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Barlett, DC is a Chiropractor in Charleston, SC. They graduated from Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic.

Dr. Barlett works at Wellness Plus in Charleston, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Wellness Plus
    1001 PHYSICIANS DR, Charleston, SC 29414 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 571-1020
    Monday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Treatment frequency



Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Exercise Counseling
Head and Neck Conditions
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries
Neck Injuries
Neck Muscle Strain
Neck Pain
Nutritional Counseling
Physical Therapy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Sports Injuries
Whiplash
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 14, 2020
    Everytime I head in to see Dr. Barlett, I know my concerns are going to be met. He listens and takes action based on what he believes is the best course. Ive never had any doubt in his practice as a DC. He did change practices to Wellness Plus and I followed him over.
    Tim — Jul 14, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Barlett, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104876994
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Sherman College of Straight Chiropractic
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Clarion Universtiy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Barlett, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barlett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barlett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barlett works at Wellness Plus in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Barlett’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Barlett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barlett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barlett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barlett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

