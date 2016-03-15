Dr. Bendo accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph Bendo, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Bendo, PHD is a Psychologist in Fairlawn, OH.
Locations
- 1 66 S Miller Rd Ste 103, Fairlawn, OH 44333 Directions (234) 260-4200
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
He helps you see through all the madness and develop a plan of action to move you forward. He helped me through a very difficult marriage/divorce and he saved my sanity and my life.
About Dr. Joseph Bendo, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1134203185
Frequently Asked Questions
