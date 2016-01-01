Dr. Joseph Chatfield, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Chatfield, OD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Chatfield, OD
Dr. Joseph Chatfield, OD is an Optometrist in Mount Orab, OH.
Dr. Chatfield works at
Dr. Chatfield's Office Locations
-
1
Clarkson Eyecare112 Glover Dr, Mount Orab, OH 45154 Directions (844) 205-9918
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
About Dr. Joseph Chatfield, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1023115938
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chatfield has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatfield accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatfield works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chatfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chatfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.