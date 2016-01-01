Dr. Joseph Ciavarella, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ciavarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Ciavarella, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Joseph Ciavarella, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Ciavarella works at
Locations
-
1
A. D. A. P. T.9700 Stirling Rd Ste 105B, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 589-0162Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 6:00pmWednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday11:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ciavarella?
About Dr. Joseph Ciavarella, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1871524603
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ciavarella accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ciavarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ciavarella works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ciavarella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ciavarella.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ciavarella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ciavarella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.