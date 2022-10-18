See All Nurse Practitioners in Hot Springs, AR
Super Profile

Joseph Fendley, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joseph Fendley, APRN

Joseph Fendley, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Hot Springs, AR. 

Joseph Fendley works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs -70 West in Hot Springs, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
These providers are on the medical staff of CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Joseph Fendley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs -70 West
    1707 Airport Rd, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 767-6200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Flu Shot Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Rapid Flu Test Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Strep Test Chevron Icon
Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Joseph Fendley, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003182387
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Fendley, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Fendley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Fendley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Fendley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Fendley works at CHI St. Vincent Primary Care - Hot Springs -70 West in Hot Springs, AR. View the full address on Joseph Fendley’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Joseph Fendley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Fendley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Fendley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Fendley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.