Joseph Follette, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.0 (18)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview

Joseph Follette, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi.

Joseph Follette works at Lifestyle Therapy & Coaching in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Huntsville Office
    7734 Madison Blvd, Huntsville, AL 35806 (256) 850-4426

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 18, 2019
    Jul 18, 2019
Mr. Follette is a very knowledgeable and understanding individual. We came to him in a very dark place in our lives and I'm happy to say that now we are thriving as a family thanks to Joe's teaching and tools. I would highly recommend to anyone no matter your situation.
    — Jul 18, 2019
    Photo: Joseph Follette, LMFT
    About Joseph Follette, LMFT

    Specialties
    Marriage & Family Therapy
    Years of Experience
    25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1508001025
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University Of Southern Mississippi
    Undergraduate School
    Oakwood
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Follette, LMFT is accepting new patients. You can check to see if Joseph Follette is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Joseph Follette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office for more information.

    Joseph Follette works at Lifestyle Therapy & Coaching in Huntsville, AL.

    18 patients have reviewed Joseph Follette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Follette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Follette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

