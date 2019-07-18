Joseph Follette, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Follette is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Follette, LMFT
Overview
Joseph Follette, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi.
Locations
Huntsville Office7734 Madison Blvd, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 850-4426
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Mr. Follette is a very knowledgeable and understanding individual. We came to him in a very dark place in our lives and I’m happy to say that now we are thriving as a family thanks to Joe’s teaching and tools. I would highly recommend to anyone no matter your situation.
About Joseph Follette, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern Mississippi
- Oakwood
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Follette accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Joseph Follette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Follette.
