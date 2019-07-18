Overview

Joseph Follette, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Southern Mississippi.



Joseph Follette works at Lifestyle Therapy & Coaching in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.