Joseph Friddle, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
3.3 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joseph Friddle, PA is a Physician Assistant in Greenville, SC. 

Joseph Friddle works at Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville, SC in Greenville, SC.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville, SC
    2094 Woodruff Rd, Greenville, SC 29607 (864) 676-9211
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    3.3
    Aug 05, 2022
    Aug 05, 2022
Really nice guy. Really helped me out and got me on the right track (after fixing what another psychiatrist at a different practice did to me- I won't go into to detail, but I was 'a mess'). I'm now feeling better than ever and it's all because of friddle.
    About Joseph Friddle, PA

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487988838
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Friddle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Friddle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Friddle works at Piedmont Psychiatric Services Greenville, SC in Greenville, SC. View the full address on Joseph Friddle’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Joseph Friddle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Friddle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Friddle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Friddle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

