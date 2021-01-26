See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Fargo, ND
Joseph Halvorson, APRN

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Joseph Halvorson, APRN

Joseph Halvorson, APRN is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. 

Joseph Halvorson works at Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo) in Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joseph Halvorson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)
    1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:15pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 26, 2021
    He is wonderful! I've never felt more understood by any other primary I've ever seen. Never made me feel embarrassed about any issues. Never seems rushed. Very calming to be around. Listens and doesnt brush things off. Not only caring about physical issues but mental as well. He really seems to want to help. I cant recommend him enough!!!!
    Jenna Marie Nelson — Jan 26, 2021
    About Joseph Halvorson, APRN

    • Internal Medicine
    • English
    • Male
    • 1992112635
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

