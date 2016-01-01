See All Physicians Assistants in Bangor, ME
Joseph Harkins, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joseph Harkins, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Joseph Harkins, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bangor, ME. 

Joseph Harkins works at Gastroenterology Center Maine in Bangor, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastroenterology Center Maine
    417 State St Ste 121, Bangor, ME 04401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 973-4266

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Joseph Harkins?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Joseph Harkins, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Joseph Harkins, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Joseph Harkins to family and friends

Joseph Harkins' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Joseph Harkins

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joseph Harkins, PA-C.

About Joseph Harkins, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912976911
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Joseph Harkins has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Joseph Harkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Joseph Harkins works at Gastroenterology Center Maine in Bangor, ME. View the full address on Joseph Harkins’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Joseph Harkins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Harkins.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Harkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Harkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Joseph Harkins, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.