Dr. Joseph Hasler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Hasler, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hasler, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8478 E Speedway Blvd Ste 307, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 429-7373
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasler?
Dr. Hasler is one of the best therapists I have ever seen. My problems were very severe when we first started working together and Dr. Hasler was very considerate and compassionate. His dedication gave me enough strength and courage to survive my situation and face the things that needed healing in my life. He has always demonstrated professionalism in his approach with me and enough personality to allow me to be myself in his presence. His years of experience make him an excellent guide.
About Dr. Joseph Hasler, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1972534840
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.