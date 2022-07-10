See All Counselors in Mount Pleasant, TX
Joseph Hayes, LPC

Counseling
4.9 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Joseph Hayes, LPC is a Counselor in Mount Pleasant, TX. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    106 S Jefferson Ave Ste 103, Mount Pleasant, TX 75455 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 285-5121

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Adult Panic Anxiety Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Dependent Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Smoking-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Joseph Hayes, LPC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225182462
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • East Texas State University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Hayes, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Hayes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Hayes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    34 patients have reviewed Joseph Hayes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Hayes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Hayes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Hayes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

