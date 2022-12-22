Joseph Heimbauer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Heimbauer, PA
Overview
Joseph Heimbauer, PA is a Physician Assistant in Garden City, NY.
Joseph Heimbauer works at
Locations
Advanced Urology Centers of New York1305 Franklin Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 746-5550
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is truly a gem. Seeing a doctor these days is terrible. They are all in a rush and hardly spend any time with you. I was unable to see my urologist so I saw PA Heimbauer instead. What a blessing this has been. He takes the time listen to what I feel I need to tell him. He asks very good questions and gives me the time to answer them. Super professional and intelligent. I prefer to see him at this point. In fact he is who I recommend when giving recommendations to friends and family.
About Joseph Heimbauer, PA
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1881900363
Joseph Heimbauer accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Joseph Heimbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Joseph Heimbauer works at
9 patients have reviewed Joseph Heimbauer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Heimbauer.
