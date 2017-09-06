Dr. Herba has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Herba, OD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Herba, OD
Dr. Joseph Herba, OD is an Optometrist in Crystal Lake, IL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Herba's Office Locations
- 1 5006 Northwest Hwy Ste C, Crystal Lake, IL 60014 Directions (779) 205-0315
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herba?
Dr Herba takes the time to get it right. He is very knowledgeable and will address all your concerns and issues. Thanks Dr. Herba
About Dr. Joseph Herba, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1265584247
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herba accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Herba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.