Dr. Joseph Hugunin, DC
Overview
Dr. Joseph Hugunin, DC is a Chiropractor in Lenexa, KS. They specialize in Chiropractic, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles.
Dr. Hugunin works at
Locations
Spine Kansas City15545 W 87th Street Pkwy Ste 1, Lenexa, KS 66219 Directions (913) 735-7093Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Spine Chiropractic10880 Benson Dr Ste 2350, Overland Park, KS 66210 Directions (913) 735-7093
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CoreSource
- First Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Joe is the best body work I've ever had done in 30 years - He's life saver. He knows a multitude of body work approaches and is an expert in all of them. Chiropractic work, deep tissue work, fascia work, muscle release and active stretching - I can't recommend him enough!
About Dr. Joseph Hugunin, DC
- Chiropractic
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1386750230
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Chiropractic College of Los Angeles
- Rockhurst University
Dr. Hugunin accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hugunin works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hugunin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hugunin.
