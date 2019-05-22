Joseph James, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph James, ARNP
Overview
Joseph James, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke.
Locations
Maya Physical Therapy & Wellness Centre1150 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 616-2020Monday9:00am - 2:00pmTuesday9:00am - 2:00pmWednesday9:00am - 2:00pmThursday9:00am - 2:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is the best.. very thoughtful and considerate of his patients wants and feelings. The staff is very personable and encouraging. I love this medical center, they are the best!!!
About Joseph James, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- 24 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- 1447310206
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Hospital
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph James has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph James accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph James speaks Malayalam.
13 patients have reviewed Joseph James. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph James.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph James, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph James appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.