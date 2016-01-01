Joseph Justice I has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Justice I, PA-C
Overview
Joseph Justice I, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Waco, TX.
Joseph Justice I works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Veteran Health Care Administration4800 Memorial Dr, Waco, TX 76711 Directions (830) 367-5917
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joseph Justice I?
About Joseph Justice I, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1538398458
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Justice I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Justice I works at
7 patients have reviewed Joseph Justice I. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Justice I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Justice I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Justice I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.