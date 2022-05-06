Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qureshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD
Overview
Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plainville, CT. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Locations
-
1
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group210 N Mountain Rd Ste 201, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Allstate
- American Family Insurance
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- MultiPlan
- State Farm
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qureshi?
Hi Dr Nazar Qureshi is an excellent surgeon and person he took excellent care of Dana Erickson listened and answered all questions. Would highly recommend him to everyone we know
About Dr. Nazer Qureshi, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1922135433
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / NATIONAL COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qureshi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qureshi accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qureshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qureshi works at
Dr. Qureshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qureshi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qureshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qureshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.