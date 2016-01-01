Dr. Joseph Langford, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Langford, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Langford, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Langford works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Counseling Associates-austin1600 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 454-3685Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 2:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Langford?
About Dr. Joseph Langford, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1114083953
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Langford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Langford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Langford works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Langford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Langford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Langford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Langford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.