Joseph Licata, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Licata is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Licata, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Joseph Licata, PA-C
Joseph Licata, PA-C is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC.
Joseph Licata works at
Joseph Licata's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Spine Specialists - Randolph Road2801 Randolph Rd Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 951-1137
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Joseph Licata?
About Joseph Licata, PA-C
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1093264459
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Licata accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Joseph Licata using Healthline FindCare.
Joseph Licata has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Licata works at
Joseph Licata has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Licata.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Licata, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Licata appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.