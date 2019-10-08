Joseph Lucas, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Lucas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Lucas, LPC
Overview
Joseph Lucas, LPC is a Counselor in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Counseling, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Counseling and Testing Solutions, LLC2121 Oregon Pike # 201, Lancaster, PA 17601 Directions (717) 208-6599
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Meeting Dr Lucas for the first time was finally a breath of fresh air after merging with other therapists from other practices. He has treated my daughter for many months. He has not only changed our lives but hers significantly! He truly cares and takes the time no matter how long!!
About Joseph Lucas, LPC
- Counseling
- 11 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Duquesne University
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Lucas accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Lucas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
36 patients have reviewed Joseph Lucas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Lucas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Lucas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Lucas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.