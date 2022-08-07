Dr. Joseph Marra, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Marra, OD
Overview of Dr. Joseph Marra, OD
Dr. Joseph Marra, OD is an Optometrist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Optometry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University.
Dr. Marra works at
Dr. Marra's Office Locations
Dr. Marra Optometrist LLC5834 Monroe St Ste D, Sylvania, OH 43560 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 6:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:00pmWednesday8:30am - 6:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Thorough eye exams and great help in selecting glasses
About Dr. Joseph Marra, OD
- Optometry
- 33 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1831194869
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marra accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Marra. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.