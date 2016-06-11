Joseph Mascenik has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Mascenik, PA-C
Joseph Mascenik, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Primary Care Physicians of Florida2488 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 983-9191Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr Mascenik is an excellent Dr. I hardly ever wait more than 5-10 minutes. He is truly understanding , proffessional, knowledgable and a pleasure to see as my primary Dr. I highly recommend him. It is always a pleasure to deal with Dr Mascenik
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1982870606
Joseph Mascenik accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Mascenik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Joseph Mascenik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Mascenik.
