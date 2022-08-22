Joseph Mascolo, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Mascolo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Mascolo, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Joseph Mascolo, APRN
Joseph Mascolo, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Vernon, CT.
Joseph Mascolo's Office Locations
Hartford Healthcare Movement Disorders Center35 Talcottville Rd Ste 6, Vernon, CT 06066 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listened carefully and answered questions completely and without condescension. He had obviously reviewed file notes on me before the appointment so no appointment time was wasted on figuring out who I was and why they were seeing me. I always had his complete attention.
About Joseph Mascolo, APRN
- Neurology
- English
Joseph Mascolo has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Mascolo accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Mascolo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Joseph Mascolo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Mascolo.
