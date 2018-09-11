Dr. Mosley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph Mosley, PHD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Mosley, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Ventnor City, NJ.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5215 Wellington Ave Ste 800, Ventnor City, NJ 08406 Directions (609) 926-4644
- 2 199 New Road Central Sq Unit 65, Linwood, NJ 08221 Directions (609) 926-4644
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mosley?
Dr. Mosley is very professional, has a very calming demeanor and cares for his patients.
About Dr. Joseph Mosley, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1104952944
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mosley has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mosley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mosley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mosley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.