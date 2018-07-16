See All Physicians Assistants in Philadelphia, PA
Joseph Norris, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (11)
Overview

Joseph Norris, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Philadelphia, PA. 

Joseph Norris works at Phila. Family Medicine Assoc., P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Phila. Family Medicine Assoc., P.C.
    1028 W Oregon Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 389-7766
    • Amerihealth

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Jul 16, 2018
    Great Doctors ??
    Roe in Phila — Jul 16, 2018
    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1346247905
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Norris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Norris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Norris works at Phila. Family Medicine Assoc., P.C. in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Joseph Norris’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Joseph Norris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Norris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Norris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Norris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

