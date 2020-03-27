Dr. Odnoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joseph Odnoha, DC
Overview
Dr. Joseph Odnoha, DC is a Chiropractor in Plattsburgh, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 158 Boynton Ave Ste 6, Plattsburgh, NY 12901 Directions (518) 561-8266
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Odnoha?
Dr. Joe has been ministering to my various 79-year-old misalignments for quite a few years, and I feel great because of it. In my mind I'm always feel 6" taller when I leave his office.
About Dr. Joseph Odnoha, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1972635787
Frequently Asked Questions
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Odnoha. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Odnoha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Odnoha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Odnoha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.