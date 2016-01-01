See All Nurse Practitioners in Tampa, FL
Joseph Ofei

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.0 (8)
Overview of Joseph Ofei

Joseph Ofei is a Nurse Practitioner in Tampa, FL. 

Joseph Ofei works at Tampa Family Health Center in Tampa, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Joseph Ofei's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Tampa Family Health Center
    8108 N Nebraska Ave, Tampa, FL 33604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 712-1930
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Joseph Ofei

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831612530
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Ofei has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Ofei has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Ofei works at Tampa Family Health Center in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Joseph Ofei’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Joseph Ofei. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Ofei.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Ofei, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Ofei appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

