Dr. Joseph Pedoto, PHD
Dr. Joseph Pedoto, PHD is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Montclair, NJ.
Dr Joseph P Pedoto LLC, 605 Bloomfield Ave Ste 7, Montclair, NJ 07042
Dr. Pedoto is one of the most compassionate and friendly guys you will ever meet. I started seeing him due to a tragic death that really effected me deeply. Dr. Pedoto helped me tremendously through this terrible time and continued to help me for two more years through other life issues that we all experience such as marital issues, sick family members and work stress. I can not say enough good things about this fine man. I spent my whole life thinking reaching out for help was weakness and bottled everything up. Please do not think like me and take the steps to make your life better. You will find success with Dr P.
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1093868135
- St Peters University
