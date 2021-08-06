See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Joseph Perry, PA

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (5)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Joseph Perry, PA is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from 1998 and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Joseph Perry works at Total Spine and Orthopedics in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Titusville, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Total Spine and Orthopedics
    1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 200B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Total Spine Titusville
    494 N Washington Ave Bldg 4, Titusville, FL 32796 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 499-4646

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Broken Arm
Hand Fracture
Joint Disorders
Broken Arm
Hand Fracture
Joint Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Splinting Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 06, 2021
    Initially, Mr. Perry was very good at explaining my diagnosis and treatment plan. Within a short time I was feeling much better and at my follow-up appointment he gave me more instructions to keep me from having to return. I would recommend him highly.
    PJ — Aug 06, 2021
    Photo: Joseph Perry, PA
    About Joseph Perry, PA

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952375776
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • 1998
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • San Jacinto College South
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Perry has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Joseph Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Perry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

