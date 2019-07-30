Dr. Joseph Peters, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Peters, PHD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Peters, PHD is a Psychologist in Beaver, PA.
Beaver County Psychiatric Services PC219 3rd St, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (724) 775-9150
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I used Dr. Peters' services for a couple of years. He is very non judgmental but also very kind and direct. I felt that he really helped me through some tough times at work and at home. He also does not take sides or placate you if you are wrong. I believe he genuinely cares about his patients and their mental health.
- Psychology
- English
- 1164417382
