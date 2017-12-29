Joseph Racite accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Joseph Racite, LPC
Overview
Joseph Racite, LPC is a Counselor in Marlton, NJ.
Joseph Racite works at
Locations
Family & Psychological Service Inc951 Route 73 N Ste B, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 424-4408
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Racite has been very good for us. He listens well & shows compassion. Always gives insight to concerns and suggestions for improvement. Definitely would recommend to others.
About Joseph Racite, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1174675797
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Racite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Joseph Racite. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Racite.
