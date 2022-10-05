See All Nurse Practitioners in Covington, VA
Joseph Rinaldi, MSN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joseph Rinaldi, MSN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Joseph Rinaldi, MSN

Joseph Rinaldi, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Covington, VA. They graduated from Chamberlin University and is affiliated with LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany.

Joseph Rinaldi works at LewisGale Physicians - Covington in Covington, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Joseph Rinaldi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    LewisGale Physicians - Covington
    120 W Main St, Covington, VA 24426 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 422-2999
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joseph Rinaldi?

    Oct 05, 2022
    Excellent provider who takes the time to listen and truly cares for the patient, highly recommended!!!!!
    — Oct 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joseph Rinaldi, MSN
    How would you rate your experience with Joseph Rinaldi, MSN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joseph Rinaldi to family and friends

    Joseph Rinaldi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joseph Rinaldi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joseph Rinaldi, MSN.

    About Joseph Rinaldi, MSN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417387390
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Chamberlin University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Rinaldi, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Rinaldi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Rinaldi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Rinaldi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Rinaldi works at LewisGale Physicians - Covington in Covington, VA. View the full address on Joseph Rinaldi’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Joseph Rinaldi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Rinaldi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Rinaldi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Rinaldi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joseph Rinaldi, MSN?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.