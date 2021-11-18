See All Chiropractors in Orange Park, FL
Dr. Joseph Salameh, DC

Chiropractic
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Joseph Salameh, DC is a Chiropractor in Orange Park, FL. They graduated from Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus.

Dr. Salameh works at Spinal Injury Centers in Orange Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Spinal Injury Centers
    1724 Village Way Ste B, Orange Park, FL 32073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-7034

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Shoulder Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthropathy of Spinal Facet Joint Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Electrical Stimulation Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sprain Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sprain
Trigger Point Therapy Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Whiplash
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 18, 2021
    Yes, Yes! My first ever with a Chiropractor. We use to call them quacks. But oh, no more, what a feeling! My problem was solved and promptly. Great experience.
    BD Jones — Nov 18, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Salameh, DC

    Specialties
    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1811314008
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Life University / Life Chiropractic College / West Campus
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Salameh, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salameh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salameh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salameh works at Spinal Injury Centers in Orange Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Salameh’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Salameh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salameh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salameh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salameh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

