Joseph Sande has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Sande, FNP
Overview of Joseph Sande, FNP
Joseph Sande, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX.
Joseph Sande works at
Joseph Sande's Office Locations
-
1
Lakewood Family Practice12015 Louetta Rd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 370-7272
Ratings & Reviews
This man is extremely knowledgeable, talented, and caring as a provider. Moreover, he a a wonderful ?? heart for helping people. In fact, I told him that he must never move away. We are very happy with him.
About Joseph Sande, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1003367970
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Sande has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Sande works at
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Sande, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Sande appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.