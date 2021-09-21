See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Scranton, PA
Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD

Optometry
4.8 (195)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD

Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD is an Optometrist in Scranton, PA. 

Dr. Shovlin works at Northeastern Eye Institute - Scranton in Scranton, PA with other offices in Clarks Summit, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shovlin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    200 Mifflin Ave, Scranton, PA 18503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 342-3145
  2. 2
    Northeastern Eye Institute - Clarks-Summit
    503 S STATE ST, Clarks Summit, PA 18411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 587-5186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Geisinger Community Medical Center
  • Moses Taylor Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 195 ratings
Patient Ratings (195)
5 Star
(162)
4 Star
(26)
3 Star
(6)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD

Specialties
  • Optometry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1518970623
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Shovlin, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shovlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shovlin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shovlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

195 patients have reviewed Dr. Shovlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shovlin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shovlin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shovlin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

