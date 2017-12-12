See All Family And Marriage Counselors in San Jose, CA
Joseph Tansek, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Joseph Tansek, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
2.0 (11)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Joseph Tansek, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in San Jose, CA. 

Joseph Tansek works at New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
Lisa Dobias, MFTI
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Jennifer Stark, MA
Jennifer Stark, MA
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Michael Morris, LMFT
Michael Morris, LMFT
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting
    1777 Hamilton Ave Ste 2380, San Jose, CA 95125 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 649-4007
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Joseph Tansek?

    Dec 12, 2017
    Joseph Tansek is a very knowledgeable and flexible therapist. He sees patients in the evenings, which is helpful for me. He only has a limited number of openings, yet when I E-mailed him with my situation, he recognized the urgency and found a slot for me. He has helped me a lot, over the past 1-1/2 years.
    San Jose, CA — Dec 12, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joseph Tansek, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Joseph Tansek, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Joseph Tansek to family and friends

    Joseph Tansek's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Joseph Tansek

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Joseph Tansek, LMFT.

    About Joseph Tansek, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790926392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Tansek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Joseph Tansek works at New Beginnings Counseling & Consulting in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Joseph Tansek’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Joseph Tansek. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Tansek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Tansek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Tansek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Joseph Tansek, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.