Joseph Weaver, NPP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Joseph Weaver, NPP
Joseph Weaver, NPP is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Mineola, NY.
Joseph Weaver works at
Joseph Weaver's Office Locations
Winthrop University Hospital222 Station Plz N Ste 350A, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2691
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Joe took care of me in the ER 2 1/2 weeks ago. He has boundless compassion, is solution-oriented, and has a calm matter-of-fact way of presenting information that could be concerning to hear. He diagnosed me correctly and set me on the right path to recovery. The minute I met him I knew I would be safe. He would make a great trainer for mental healthcare providers in effectively reassuring patients during times of crisis.
About Joseph Weaver, NPP
- Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1730601881
Frequently Asked Questions
Joseph Weaver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Joseph Weaver accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Joseph Weaver. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Weaver.
