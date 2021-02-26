See All Dermatologists in Smithfield, NC
Joseph Wilkinson, NPC

Dermatology
4.5 (76)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Joseph Wilkinson, NPC is a Dermatologist in Smithfield, NC. 

Joseph Wilkinson works at Polley Clinic of Dermatology in Smithfield, NC with other offices in Goldsboro, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Polley Clinic Of Dermatology
    3516 US Highway 301 S, Smithfield, NC 27577 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 243-0566
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Polley Clinic of Dermatology in Goldsboro
    1100 E Ash St, Goldsboro, NC 27530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 243-0566
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Abscess
Acne
Actinic Keratosis

Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Condyloma Destruction Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dandruff
Darier's Disease Chevron Icon
Dermal Melanoma Chevron Icon
Dermatillomania Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis-Related Allergy Chevron Icon
Dermatofibroma Chevron Icon
Dermatofibrosarcoma Protuberans Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Dermatoosteolysis, Kirghizian Type Chevron Icon
Dermatopathia Pigmentosa Reticularis Chevron Icon
Dermatophagia Chevron Icon
Dermatophilus Infection Chevron Icon
Dermatostomatitis, Stevens Johnson Type Chevron Icon
Dermoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaper Rash Chevron Icon
Discoid Eczema Chevron Icon
Discoid Lupus Chevron Icon
Eczema Vaccinatum Chevron Icon
Edema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Edema
Electrodesiccation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Fear of Acquiring a Skin Disease Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infundibulocystic Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Mixed Connective Tissue Disease Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Nevoid Basal Cell Carcinoma Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nodular Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Noduloulcerative Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Nummular Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Pigmented Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scleroderma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Superficial Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
T-Cell Lymphoma of the Skin Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 76 ratings
    Patient Ratings (76)
    5 Star
    (66)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    Feb 26, 2021
    I saw him in 2017 when he was practicing in Alamogordo, NM. He removed a mole on my stomach that came back suspicious, so he went in a 2nd time to get all the surrounding tissue. No complaints, got the job done!
    Angel Beard — Feb 26, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Joseph Wilkinson, NPC
    About Joseph Wilkinson, NPC

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588685937
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Joseph Wilkinson, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Joseph Wilkinson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Joseph Wilkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    76 patients have reviewed Joseph Wilkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Wilkinson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Joseph Wilkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Joseph Wilkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

