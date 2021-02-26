Joseph Wilkinson, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Joseph Wilkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Joseph Wilkinson, NPC
Joseph Wilkinson, NPC is a Dermatologist in Smithfield, NC.
Polley Clinic Of Dermatology, 3516 US Highway 301 S, Smithfield, NC 27577, (800) 243-0566, Monday 8:00am - 4:00pm, Wednesday 8:00am - 4:00pm, Friday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Polley Clinic of Dermatology in Goldsboro, 1100 E Ash St, Goldsboro, NC 27530, (800) 243-0566, Tuesday 8:00am - 4:00pm, Thursday 8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I saw him in 2017 when he was practicing in Alamogordo, NM. He removed a mole on my stomach that came back suspicious, so he went in a 2nd time to get all the surrounding tissue. No complaints, got the job done!
Education: UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT ARLINGTON
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Accepted insurance: Aetna, Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Offers telehealth services.
