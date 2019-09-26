Joseph Wittmeier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Joseph Wittmeier, LPC
Overview
Joseph Wittmeier, LPC is a Counselor in Pelham, AL.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3156 Pelham Pkwy Ste 4, Pelham, AL 35124 Directions (205) 685-9535
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable. Great listener. One of the best.
About Joseph Wittmeier, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1386884070
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Joseph Wittmeier. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Joseph Wittmeier.
