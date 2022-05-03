Dr. Joseph Zander, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Zander, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Zander, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Park Ridge, IL.
Dr. Zander works at
Locations
1
Advocate Medical Group Behavioral Health Dempster St1875 Dempster St Ste 470, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 459-1160
2
Advocate Medical Group - Des Plaines Rand Road77 Rand Rd, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (847) 294-5490Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday10:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For an Outstanding Above & Beyond Phycolotrist as Well as an All Round Nice, Caring Person Dr. Joseph R. Zander is the Physician for you. I don't recommend doctor's of any kind but this awesome gentleman I Recommend highly.
About Dr. Joseph Zander, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1285643700
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Zander. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zander.
